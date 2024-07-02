Singapore High Commissioner expresses condolences for UP's Hathras victims

New Delhi [India], July 2 : Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong on Tuesday expressed his condolences to the victims of stampede in Hathras.

Wong posted on X, "Sincere condolences to the families affected by the tragic stampede in Hathras. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and our friends in UP. HC Wong".

In a tragic event, at least 116 people lost their lives in a stampede on Tuesday afternoon during a religious event in Ratibhanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in the incident.

Chaitra V, Commissioner of Aligarh said that the death toll is 116 and 18 people were injured in the incident.

Aligarh IG Shalabh Mathur said, "Dead bodies have been sent to various places for post-mortem We are trying to give the best possible treatment to the injured. The organisers of the event will be included in the FIR because more than the permitted number of people had come to attend the event. Since it is a matter of investigation, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into it."

Hathras District Magistrate Ashish Kumar said the incident occurred at a private event. "Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event. A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede and wished speedy recovery to the injured. Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the tragedy.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that the government should help the people sensitively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor