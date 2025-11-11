Singapore High Commissioner terms Delhi Red Fort blast an "act of terror"

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Tuesday condemned the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, describing it as an "act of terror" and extending condolences to the victims and their families.

In a message shared on X, Wong said, "Offering my prayers to the victims and families of the car blast near Red Fort. Singapore strongly condemns this act of terror. SG stands with India."

His statement came as global reactions poured in following the deadly Red Fort blast, which claimed at least eight lives and left several others injured.

The explosion, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car and caused damage to nearby vehicles, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Home Minister said that "all possibilities" were being explored, with multiple agencies joining the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the blast.

He confirmed that Delhi Police had registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

Expressing solidarity with India, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday offered heartfelt condolences to the people of India over the explosion.

Posting on X, Saar said, "I extend my & Israel's deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi."

He also wished a swift recovery for those injured, adding, "Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded."

Reaffirming Israel's support for India, he stated, "Israel stands with India in its fight against terror."

In a similar message, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the victims' families.

Posting on X, he said, "Shocked by the explosion at the Red Fort. Confident that the ongoing thorough investigation will determine the cause of the incident. We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

The blast has drawn widespread condemnation and messages of solidarity from several world leaders and foreign missions.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said, "Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi last evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar also described the incident as "heartbreaking" and commended the swift response of the emergency teams.

"Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces," he posted on X.

Foreign missions, including those of Canada and the United States, also extended condolences and issued security advisories following the blast.

The Canadian Embassy expressed sympathy for the victims, while the US Embassy urged its citizens to remain alert and avoid areas around the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk.

In its advisory, the US Embassy stated, "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, with local media reporting multiple casualties. The Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, condemned the explosion, describing it as a "terror attack" and calling for global unity against extremism.

"Shocked to hear about the terror attack in New Delhi. All should unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were impacted by this dastardly attack," Premadasa said on X.

The explosion in one of Delhi's busiest heritage zones has prompted a nationwide security alert as investigators work to identify those responsible and determine whether the incident was a targeted act of terror.

