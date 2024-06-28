Singapore police block over 110 suspicious bank accounts for scam

Singapore, June 28 Officers from Singapore's Anti-Scam Center blocked over 110 suspicious bank accounts and seized more than 400,000 Singapore dollars ($290,000) from June 17 to 24, according to the latest statement from the police.

During the operation, the police worked closely with United Overseas Bank to identify the suspicious bank accounts used for money laundering activity, reports Xinhua news agency.

The police also investigated ten individuals for giving their bank accounts to scammers.

Investigations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

