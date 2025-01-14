Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrives in India

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday arrived in India on a State Visit. His visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between both nations.

He was warmly received by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada at the airport, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1879178380203196639

Sharing the pictures of the President's arrival, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "A special celebration of the 60th anniversary of #IndiaSingapore diplomatic relations. President @Tharman_S of Singapore arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit. Warmly received by MoS @JitinPrasada at the airport."

Notably, the president is on a state visit to India from January 14-18.

According to MEA, Tharman will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 16. During his visit, Tharman will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the President of Singapore.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and several other Indian dignitaries will call on Tharman. Tharman will also visit Odisha from January 17-18.

According to Singapore's Foreign Minister, CM Majhi will also host Tharman at an official dinner.

The Singapore President will also visit the World Skills Centre, which was set up by Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Education Services (ITEES) with funding from the Asian Development Bank, and a vaccine manufacturing plant run by Bharat Biotech. He will also visit a few places reflecting Odisha's cultural heritage.

"India and Singapore have extensive cooperation based on a long tradition of friendship, trust and mutual respect. Tharman's visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore from September 4-5, 2024," the MEA added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor