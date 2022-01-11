Singapore reports 846 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 846 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 287,243.

Of the new cases, 446 were local cases and 400 were imported, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

There were 438 new Omicron cases confirmed on Tuesday, of which 159 were local and 279 were imported, the ministry said.

A total of 165 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 17 cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 11 cases being in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The current overall ICU utilization rate is 51.1 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

