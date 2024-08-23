Singapore tightens surveillance measures to prevent mpox

Singapore, Aug 23 Singapore puts in place temperature and visual screening at airports and sea checkpoints for inbound travellers and crew members from mpox-affected areas on Friday, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH called on travellers to follow the health advisories at air checkpoints and take the necessary personal precautions to avoid infection, Xinhua news agency reported.

All travellers are required to report mpox-related symptoms and travel history before arriving in Singapore. People with fever, rash, or symptoms compatible with mpox will be referred for medical assessment, MOH said.

"MOH, Ministry of Transport, and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will be putting in place precautionary measures to enhance our surveillance capabilities against mpox at our borders,” MOH said in a statement on Thursday.

At present, there are no direct flights between Singapore and any mpox outbreak country.

The prevailing precautionary measures to detect and manage mpox cases remain unchanged .

As of Thursday (Aug 22), there are 13 confirmed cases of mpox in Singapore this year, all of which are of the less severe Clade II infections. There have been no mpox Clade I cases detected in the republic till now.

The outbreak remains generally confined to Africa, with two cases of the more severe mpox Clade I reported in Sweden and Thailand. There are currently no reports of local spread in these two countries.

"MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that our preparedness and response measures are calibrated based on the prevailing public health risk,” it added.

The World Health Organisation has declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor