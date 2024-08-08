Singaporean PM calls for building cohesive, resilient society

Singapore, Aug 8 Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong vowed to create new opportunities, keep living costs affordable, and strengthen the social support system in the country to keep the society cohesive and resilient in his first National Day message delivered Thursday.

Noting that Singapore should pursue growth through innovation and new technologies, he said the government will help people acquire new capabilities to seize opportunities in the future economy.

He encouraged people to develop life-long learning abilities to hone skills and keep competitive, Xinhua news agency reported.

Facing global inflation, the prime minister said the Singaporean government will provide more support, including vouchers and utility rebates, to the lower- and middle-income families.

He also affirmed the commitment to offering accessible and affordable housing with innovative policies.

In the meantime, Wong pledged more investment in social infrastructure to ease the burden of caring for the senior people and children.

Singapore will celebrate its 59th founding anniversary on Friday.

--IANS

