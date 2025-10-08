Singaporean PM Wong, Australia's Albanese launch Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0

Canberra, Oct 8 Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held the 10th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting in Canberra on Wednesday, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral ties.

Wong is on a four-day official visit to Australia, having arrived on October 6. The meeting commemorated two key milestones in 2025: 60 years of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).

According to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the leaders celebrated the achievements of the CSP since its launch in 2015, which spans six pillars: economics and trade, defence and foreign affairs, science and innovation, people-to-people ties, digital economy, and green economy. Over 110 initiatives have been delivered under this framework.

Recognising the success of the CSP, Wong and Albanese announced the launch of CSP 2.0, a more ambitious phase aimed at enhancing resilience, seizing new opportunities, and contributing to regional and global stability.

CSP 2.0 includes 80 initiatives, featuring 20 new MOUs and agreements and 11 new dialogues across five cooperation pillars: Contributing to Peace and Stability; Connecting Our Economies; Transitioning to Net-Zero; Forging New Frontiers; Deepening Friendships and Capabilities.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, emphasising the importance of economic integration, multilateralism, ASEAN-Australia relations, and upholding the rules-based international order.

Wong welcomed Australia's commitment to Southeast Asia, including the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy to 2040 and an $175 million (Australian dollars) contribution to Singapore's Financing Asia's Transition Partnership.

Later in the day, Wong is scheduled to call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn, meet Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, and attend a reception for Overseas Singaporeans hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Canberra.

He will depart for Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday.

--IANS

