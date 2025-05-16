Singed by Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's Deputy PM now seeks "composite dialogue" with India

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 16 : Days after India succesfully destroyed nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan and inflicted damage to several of its airfields, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for "composite dialogue" with India to resolve all contentious matters, Dawn reported. His statement comes after Pakistan and India agreed to a cessation of hostilities.

While speaking in Pakistan's Senate, he claimed that the ceasefire has been extended till May 18 through military-to-military communication, Dawn reported. The Indian side is yet to comment on this claim.

Ishaq Dar then suggested that political dialogue will ultimately have to take place to resolve the problems between the two nations. Ishaq Dar said, "We have told the world that we will hold a composite dialogue."

However India's stand remains firm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated that any future discussions will be confined to terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In his addression to the nation following Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, "I would also like to tell the global community that our stated policy has been: if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on terrorism; and if there are talks with Pakistan, it will be only on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

Prime Minister Modi warned that Pakistan's support to terrorism could lead to its downfall. He added that achieving peace is impossible without destroying the terrorist infrastructure.

"The way the Pakistani army and the Pakistan government are encouraging terrorism, it will destroy Pakistan one day. If Pakistan wants to survive, it will have to destroy its terror infrastructure. There is no other way to peace," he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities.

