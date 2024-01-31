Sit-in continues in Gilgit over delay in implentation of demands

Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], January 31 : The protest sit-in of the Awami Action Committee has become more intense over the delay in the implementation of demands.

Thousands of people participated in the protests on Wednesday, Pakistani vernacular media, Daily K2, reported. Various neighbourhoods within Gilgit City, including Haiderpura Youth, Dinyur Youth, Majini Mahalla Youth, Kashrut Youth, and various others, participated.

Addressing the protest sit-in, Chief Coordinator Ehsan Ali stated that we would not go to the government. "We have issued a clear charter of demands to the administration, which should be implemented rather than negotiated," he said. People have come out to demand their basic human rights, not charity.

Addressing the sit-in, Member of Assembly Nawaz Khan Naji said that we have not come to the sit-in of the Awami Action Committee to take any credit, but we have come to support and stand with the Awami Action Committee and the credit for this unity and awareness goes to the Awami Action Committee, according to Daily K2.

Quite recently, the Awami Action Committee has rejected the ongoing notification regarding wheat subsidy and called it vague. The Awami Action Committee has announced that they will continue to hold a sit-in, Pakistan vernacular media Daily K2 reported.

Ehsan Ali Advocate said the negotiations will not be on one point but on fifteen points and we demand that the government stop using these tactics. On Tuesday, a large rally of people from Ishkoman participated in the rally.

Similarly, the people of Astor and Diamer will also participate in the sit-in and the people of Nagar are also attending the sit-in.

Awami Action Committee Coordinator Fida Hussain said that no negotiations have been held with the Awami Action Committee. However, negotiations have been held with those who were the facilitators and we have no connection with these facilitators. Hussain stated that the Awami Action Committee continues to hold a sit-in.

