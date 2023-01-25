Sitharaman to attend traditional 'halwa' ceremony marking final stages of Budget preparation

New Delhi, Jan 25 The traditional "halwa" ceremony, marking the final stage of the Union Budget preparation process, will be held on Thursday in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said the ceremony will be held in the Budget Press situated inside North Block.

Senior officials of the Ministry as well as members of the Budget Press will be in attendance.

The Ministry said that like the previous two years, the Union Budget for 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

It will be presented on February 1.

The budget documents will be available on the "Union Budget Mobile App" on both the Android and iOS platforms after the completion of the budget speech by Sitharaman on February 1, the Ministry tweeted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor