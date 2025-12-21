Situation in Bangladesh absolutely alarming for India; Pakistan can take advantage: Robinder Sachdev

New Delhi [India], December 21 : Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev on Sunday expressed deep concern over "growing anti-India sentiment" in Bangladesh, warning that foreign agencies could exploit the situation to fuel tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Reacting to the recent mob lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, he described the situation as "absolutely alarming". He warned that hostile external forces like Pakistan could exploit this .

"The situation in Bangladesh is absolutely alarming for India. The recent incident of the lynching of a Hindu person and the Bangladesh government saying it has arrested 10 of the accused is a small welcome step. We hope that the Bangladesh government takes more action going forward, but our basic hope is that no such incident should ever happen... We are seeing a growing anti-India sentiment," Sachdev said.

"There are agencies or agents, foreign, especially let's say Pakistan, and there could be some others also, who are obviously taking advantage of this anti-India sentiment because it is to their benefit that there be more tensions between Bangladesh and India," he added.

Sachdev also highlighted the declining percentage of the Hindu population in Bangladesh, calling it a matter of "huge concern" for India, stressing the need for stronger measures to protect minorities and maintain communal harmony in the country.

"The percentage of Hindus has been declining in Bangladesh... It is a matter of huge concern for India," the foreign affairs expert added.

Sachdev's remarks come after heightened tensions between the two neighbours following the recent killing of a Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in Bangladesh's Mymensingh, triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, and his body was subsequently hanged and set on fire on December 18.

After the widespread outrage and condemnation, Bangladesh's Interim Government said there is "no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh" and that "the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared."

"We wholeheartedly condemn the lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh. There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," the interim government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, as per a statement by the Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor