"Situation in Bishkek has returned to normal": Indian Embassy on Kyrgyzstan violence

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], May 22 : The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, where locals were recently engaged in violent conflict with foreigners informed on Wednesday that the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal with no restrictions on any movement.

In a post on X, the embassy stated, "Situation in Bishkek continues to remain normal with no restrictions on any movement. Medical Universities are conducting classes online. Students are advised to follow the University's instructions. In case of any issue, they may contact us at 055-571-0041 & 055-500-5538."

In Bishkek, violent clashes have broken out among student groups, with reports indicating the use of batons by attackers. International students, including Indians, have been wounded after attackers forcibly entered hostel rooms.

"The Embassy has been concerned at the recent incidents of violence against foreign students in Bishkek. However, due to swift action by the Kyrgyz authorities, the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal," the Embassy of India in Bishkek said in a release.

"No untoward incident has been reported in Bishkek during the past few days. There are no restrictions on the movement of transport or people. However, as a measure of precaution, the classes are being conducted in an online mode," the release added.

Every year a large number of Indian students join medical and other universities in Kyrgyzstan for further studies. At the moment, about 17,000 Indian students are in the country spread across many cities but most of them are in Bishkek.

Following the situation, the Embassy also shared an update that it has been working actively with the universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of the Indian students. Two helplines 0555710041 and 0555005538 have been functional 24x7 where students can continue to reach out to the Embassy for all kinds of assistance.

Students and their families were urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements.

The ambassador visited the Jalal-Abad State University on May 18 and the International Higher School of Medicine in Bishkek today and interacted with the Indian students there.

Embassy officials visited the International Medical University and the Eurasian Medical University on May 21 and the Royal Metropolitan University and the Avicenna University today to continue this interaction with the students and to address their concerns.

Air connectivity between Bishkek and Delhi remains operational and flights to India can also be availed via Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah and Tashkent.

The local transport to Manas International Airport in Bishkek remains accessible to Indian students.

As the academic year is coming to a close, prior to travelling back to India, including for summer vacations, all Indian students must contact their respective universities about the formalities required for the completion of their exams. In case any assistance is needed, the students are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Bishkek.

"The Embassy remains committed to ensuring the well-being of the Indian student community.

Bishkek."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor