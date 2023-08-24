Six Ahmadiyas arrested under pressure from Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan

Lahore [Pakistan], August 24 : Six Ahmadiyas were arrested by Badami Bagh (Lahore) police from their workplace, a small shoe manufacturing unit in the area.

Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP) had earlier filed an FIR on July 31 against a total of eight persons for alleged blasphemy, under Section 298-C for posing as Muslims and preaching their religion.

The owner of the factory, Mubashir, and his son Musharaf, who were also mentioned in the FIR closed the unit on August 1 and went into hiding and applied for interim bail. They were to appear at Lahore Sessions Court on August 22 for their bail hearing. They, however, failed to make an appearance fearing mob lynching as the court was filled by TLP members raising anti-Ahmadiya slogans.

According to reports, one Haji Saifi Muhammad of the nearby madrasa had in June 2023 asked Mubashir to close his unit and shift to some other location as Haji wanted to expand his madrasa. When Mubashir refused Haji approached the local TLP leader, Karman Zafar who threatened Mubashir to vacate the property, filed the FIR in July and threatened Mubashir with violence.

On the night of August 18, some relatives of Mubashir and others went to the already closed factory to collect some documents and their belongings when they noticed a mob of TLP members outside the factory. As a protective measure, they called the police.

On pretext of protection, the six were taken into custody and taken to PS Badami Bagh. Though a statement of IGP, Punjab said that the unit was not stormed by TLP members, the Ahmadiyas claim that more than 90 per cent of the mob consisted of TLP cadres.

Amir Mehmood, the Ahmadiya community spokesperson, however, claimed that on August 22 the Lahore’s Session Court complex was packed with TLP members who actually raised slogans, released a poster, and posted a picture of victory right after the court closed as the bail applicants failed to appear.

The names of relatives of Mubashir arrested include Wajahat Ahmad Qamar, ShafiqueAdil, Nasir Ahmad, Mudassir Ahmad, Shiraz Ahmad and Umer Ahmad Bajwah. They were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor