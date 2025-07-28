Six alleged Georgian crime gang members arrested for stealing 1.5 million shekels from over

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 28 (ANI/TPS): Following a covert investigation carried out by the Central Unit of the Israel Police's Central District, six members of a reputed Georgian (the nation) criminal gang were arrested on suspicion of robbing over 100 elderly people across the country and withdrawing funds amounting to over one and a half million Shekels (USD 447,000) from their accounts. (ANI/TPS)

