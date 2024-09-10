Six bodies found off Sicily, thought to be migrant ship victims

Rome, Sep 10 Italian authorities confirmed that they had recovered six bodies off the shore of Sicily, believed to be among the unaccounted-for victims of a migrant shipwreck last week.

The bodies have been transported to the island of Lampedusa to be processed, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the authorities on Monday.

An official with the Sicilian civil defence authorities confirmed the bodies had been recovered late Sunday when contacted by Xinhua. However, the spokesman did not confirm any of the specifics about the bodies that appeared in the Italian media on Monday.

"More information will be available when the bodies are processed," the spokesman said.

Italian media, citing different unnamed officials, said the bodies are presumed to be from a vessel that sank carrying would-be refugees from Libyan waters toward Lampedusa last Wednesday.

Italian coast guard officials rescued seven people from the boat, which had become submerged and was half sunk, according to reports.

