Six killed, 166 wounded in overnight Iranian missile attacks

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 15 (ANI/TPS): It has been confirmed that six people were killed and 166 wounded in Iranian missile strikes overnight in Gush Dan (the greater Tel Aviv area) and the Lowlands (southwest of Jerusalem), six were seriously wounded, 22 were moderately wounded and 138 lightly wounded.

MDA (Magen David Adom) paramedics on the scene of the attacks declared the deaths of three women aged 80, 60 and 50, a young man aged 20, a boy aged 10 and a girl aged 8 whose bodies were uncovered in the rubble of a building in Bat Yam that was struck by a missile. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor