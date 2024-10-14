Six killed in car crash Guatemala

Guatemala City, Oct 14 Six people, including minors, died in a highway car crash in southern Guatemala's Escuintla department, the local fire department said.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when a pick-up truck carrying them "crashed and caught fire from the impact" along the Puerto Quetzal Highway, fire department officer Victor Gomez said on social media.

After firefighters put out the fire with "950 gallons of water," the ambulance crew found six injured people without vital signs, said Gomez, according to Xinhua news agency.

According to local media, the light-duty pick-up truck overturned and tumbled into a wooded area, where it burst into flames.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the accident.

