Six killed in Israel air attack in West Bank: Palestinian Health Ministry

Tel Aviv, Jan 7 At least six people were killed and several others injured early Sunday during an Israeli air attack near Jenin refugee camp in West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

After the drone attack that killed six people who were sitting near a roundabout, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stormed the Jenin city and attacked the refugee camp also, the Palestinian authority said in a statement.

Local Palestinian Arabic media reported that there was response to the Israeli aggression and that an IED explosion destroyed an Israel military vehicle.

Tension escalated in West Bank areas ever since the assassination of Saleh al -Arouri , the Deputy Political head of Hamas who was killed allegedly by Israel in a drone attack at Beirut, Lebanon. Six other top operatives of Hamas also died in the attack.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasarullah has warned Israel that it won't sit idle and that there would be response to the killing of Hamas leader al-Arouri.

