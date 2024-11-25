Six killed in Mexico armed assault

Mexico City, Nov 25 At least six people were killed and a dozen others injured when armed assailants opened fire at a bar in Mexico's Tabasco state, local officials confirmed.

"Five people were found dead at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries after being taken to the hospital," Gilberto Melquiades Miranda, deputy prosecutor of the state Attorney General's Office, told a press conference, Xinhua news agency reported.

Preliminary reports indicated a group of armed men entered the nightclub in the state capital Villahermosa in search of a person and shot at bystanders, the deputy prosecutor said, adding that authorities have ruled out the involvement of organised crime.

