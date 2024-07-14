Six killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Pul-e-Khumri, July 14 Six commuters have been confirmed dead and five others injured in a road accident in north Afghanistan's Baghlan province, police said.

The deadly road crash on Saturday occurred in the province's Dand Ghouri district when a military vehicle collided with a passenger car, killing six travelers including a woman, and injuring five others, the statement added, reported Xinhua news agency.

Similarly, a motorcyclist was killed when his motorbike hit a vehicle in Hussainkhail region, Pul-E-Khumri city, the provincial capital of the province late on Saturday.

Road accidents are prevalent in Afghanistan due to poor road conditions, reckless driving, difficult terrains, overloading, overtaking, and overspeeding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor