Six members of extremist organisation detained in Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, June 1 Six members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir religious extremist organisation have been detained in southern Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the country's State Committee for National Security said on Saturday.

According to the press service, six adherents of the banned organisation, who actively advocated for extremist ideology, were detained in the Suzak district of the Jalal-Abad region on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

It added that extremist literature and media content, leaflets, and mobile phones were seized from the detainees.

The detainees systematically spread extremist ideology among the local population to recruit new members into the organisation.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor