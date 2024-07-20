Six Sri Lankan fishermen missing: official

Colombo, July 20 Sri Lanka's Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Saturday said two fishing vessels carrying six Sri Lankan fishermen have gone missing.

Talking to the media, Director General of the department Susantha Kahawatta said that these vessels left Sri Lanka, from different ports, on July 7.

One of them is a multi-day fishing vessel carrying four while the other is a one-day fishing vessel with two fishermen, Kahawatta said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The department has informed the Sri Lankan navy and other relevant agencies, who have started search operation to locate the vessels and their crews, he said.

--IANS

