Six terrorists arrested by Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI/TPS): Overnight, Israeli security forces arrested five wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

At Qalandia, the forces arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and confiscated six weapons, including M-16 type weapons, pistols and ammunition.

The fighters arrested three more wanted men in the village of Araba. (ANI/TPS)

