Six terrorists arrested in overnight operations
By ANI | Published: April 11, 2024 08:33 PM2024-04-11T20:33:59+5:302024-04-11T20:35:04+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Services) and Border Police overnight arrested six wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.
In al-Eizariya near Jerusalem forces arrested two wanted men and confiscated many weapons, including an M-16 rifle, a gun and other weapons.
Another wanted man was arrested in Qabalan near Nablus and in Orif many weapons and incendiary materials were confiscated.
The IDF also said a wanted person was arrested in Kalandia in Benjamin and weapons and military equipment were confiscated.
In Tulkarm and Bir al Basha near Jenin, a wanted person was arrested and another wanted man was arrested in Hebron. (ANI/TPS)
