SK hynix sets up new unit in charge of AI chip business

Seoul, Dec 7 SK hynix, the world's second-largest maker of memory chips, said on Thursday it has set up a new unit charged with the artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor-related business as part of its strategy to focus more on the high-demand premium chips.

The new AI Infra unit, established recently in the company's annual high-level reshuffle, will bring together high bandwidth memory (HBM) capabilities and functions scattered across the company, according to SK hynix.

It will also spearhead efforts to identify and develop new markets arising from advances in AI-enabled technologies, such as next-generation HBM chips, reports Yonhap news agency.

Kim Juseon, currently in charge of the global sales marketing division, will lead AI Infra, SK hynix added.

"This year, we've proved our technological competitiveness in leading AI memory like HBM as we overcame the downturn in the challenging global business environment," the company said in a statement. "In line with the trend, we aim to further strengthen our AI technology competitiveness and lead innovations that meet customer needs and technology trends."

SK hynix also said it will form the new N-S Committee, a strategic unit aimed at fortifying its NAND flash memory and solution business.

The organization, which will serve as the control tower for the NAND and solutions businesses, is responsible for driving profitability and optimizing resource utilization efficiency for products and related projects.

Meanwhile, SK hynix President Kwak Noh-jung will serve as sole CEO of the chipmaker, as co-CEO and Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho stepped down from the post in Thursday's reshuffle.

SK hynix suffered operating losses of 1.79 trillion won ($1.32 billion) for the fourth consecutive quarter in the third quarter due to the protracted economic slowdown. But it said its operating deficit has been narrowing thanks to recovering demand for high-performance products like its AI memory HBM3 chips.

