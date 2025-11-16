Skopje protest demands justice for 63 killed in Kocani nightclub fire

Skopje [North Macedonia], November 16 : Thousands of demonstrators marched in Skopje demanding justice for the 63 people killed in a nightclub blaze in March, Al Jazeera reported.

The protest on Saturday took place ahead of the trial involving 34 individuals and three companies charged in connection with what is described as the deadliest fire in North Macedonia's history, according to Al Jazeera.

The blaze erupted at the Pulse nightclub in the eastern town of Kocani on March 16, during a hip-hop concert, leading to a stampede.

A total of 63 people were killed and around 200 others injured, with most victims aged between 16 and 26.

Relatives of the victims, joined by supporters, marched to the North Macedonian parliament, dressed in black and carrying a large banner displaying the faces of the deceased that read, "63 shadows will be following you".

Protesters also chanted "justice for Kocani", Al Jazeera reported.

Families of the victims maintain that corruption and greed played a key role in the tragedy at what they say was an unlicensed venue.

Authorities stated that the fire began after a pyrotechnic flame ignited the club's roof and noted multiple safety violations at the site.

Among those seeking accountability was Natalija Gjorgjieska, whose husband, musician Andrej Gjorgjieski, died in the incident.

She said, "We demand the truth. Where did the mistakes occur, who didn't respond, which institutions were late, who had the responsibility to prevent [them] and did not?"

Those indicted include the club owner, security personnel, former mayors of Kocani, and representatives of three legal entities, including a security company and businesses linked to the club's ownership.

The defendants face charges related to "serious crimes against public security."

Other accused individuals include inspectors, civil servants and former economy ministers, who could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Al Jazeera reported that bribery to bypass licensing and safety rules is widely acknowledged in North Macedonia, which ranked 88th globally on Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index last year.

The European Union has repeatedly flagged entrenched corruption as a major barrier to the country's EU membership bid, a process North Macedonia has been pursuing since 2005.

