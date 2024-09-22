S.Korea: One dead, farms flooded after heavy rains in southern regions

Seoul, Sep 22 Heavy rains in southern regions left one dead and resulted in the flooding of farms, roads and houses and damage to cultural heritages, disaster authorities said on Sunday.

An 89-year-old man was found dead in a reservoir in Jangheung, South Jeolla Province, after falling into a drainage ditch near his home on Saturday, according to disaster safety officials as reported by Yonhap news agency.

The southwestern region was hit with torrential downpours, with Yeosu receiving up to 400 mm and Jangheung, Gangjin and Suncheon experiencing more than 300 mm of rainfall since Thursday.

More than 1,030 hectares of farmland in South Jeolla Province were damaged, while 300 tons of grain stored in Jangheung were flooded.

Around 145 houses and roads in South Jeolla Province were submerged, and nearly 60 people were evacuated from a campsite in Hwasun due to landslide concerns near a riverbank.

In Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, a record 428 mm of rainfall over the past two days led to the collapse of a section of the Daeseong-dong Tumuli, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

It is the first time parts of the tombs have collapsed due to heavy rain.

