S.Korea President Yoon's senior aides offer to quit over martial law declaration

Seoul, Dec 4 Senior aides of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, including his Chief of Staff, offered to resign together in large numbers on Wednesday, the Presidential office said, after the National Assembly blocked Yoon's surprise declaration of martial law.

They include Chung Jin-suk, the presidential chief of staff; National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik; and Sung Tae-yoon, chief of staff for policy, as well as seven other senior aides, Yonhap news agency reported.

The resignation offer came after Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night, accusing the opposition of "anti-state forces" that paralyse the operation of the nation with impeachment motions and a downsized budget bill.

Yoon lifted the martial law following a unanimous vote by the National Assembly early Wednesday to demand the President repeal it.

A scheduled meeting that had been convened by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, in what would be his first public appearance since his declaration of martial law was lifted, has been postponed, Yoon's office said on Wednesday.

Yoon had been scheduled to convene the meeting on drug responses at the presidential office at 10. a.m., but it was delayed, a senior presidential official told reporters, without providing further details.

The decision came after Yoon lifted emergency martial law early Wednesday, six hours after he declared it in a surprise move.

The leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to explain his decision that declared emergency martial law and to sack Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun over what he calls a "disastrous situation".

Han Dong-hoon remarked after Yoon lifted martial law in a Cabinet meeting early Wednesday after the National Assembly voted to block the decree.

Yoon said his declaration of martial law was aimed at "eradicating anti-state forces," accusing the opposition of "paralysing" the government with impeachment motions against public officials and reducing the proposed national budget.

"As the ruling party, we feel deeply apologetic to the public for today's disastrous situation," Han told reporters at the National Assembly.

"President Yoon should directly explain the disastrous situation and hold those responsible strictly accountable, including the immediate dismissal of the Defence Minister who proposed the martial law," he added.

Kim, a former head of the Presidential Security Service and close aide to Yoon, was inaugurated as the Defence Minister in September. The Defence Ministry confirmed Kim proposed the martial law to Yoon.

Han said his party will work to minimise the impact on the nation's economy and diplomacy, vowing to thoroughly investigate the situation and take necessary measures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor