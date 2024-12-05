S.Korea: Retired Army general-turned-ambassador named new Defence minister

Seoul, Dec 5 Choi Byung-hyuk, the nominee to lead the Defence Ministry, is a retired four-star Army general currently serving as the Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Choi, a graduate of the Korea Military Academy, served as the commander of a security brigade and the director of operations at the Capital Defence Command from 2008 and 2009, Yonhap news agency reported.

In 2014, he served as the commander of the 22nd Division of the Army and later took on the positions as the director of the Army's inspection office, the commander of the 5th Army Corps, and the Army's vice chief of staff.

Choi was promoted to general in April 2019 and served as the deputy commander of the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command until September 2020.

In December 2023, Choi was appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol as the Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Choi's nomination came as Yoon accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun amid controversy surrounding his role in Yoon's aborted martial law declaration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor