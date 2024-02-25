S.Korea's Finance minister to leave for Brazil to attend G20 meeting

Seoul, Feb 25 South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will leave for Brazil this week to attend a G20 meeting of finance chiefs and central bankers to discuss global economic and financial issues, the Finance Ministry said on Sunday.

Choi will head to Brazil on Monday to attend the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance as quoted by Yonhap news agency report.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Choi will hold separate talks with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Finance Ministers of other countries, the Ministry said.

