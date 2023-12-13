Sleep is Dakota Johnson's 'number one priority in life'

Los Angeles, Dec 13 Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson said if she gets less than 10 hours of sleep a night she can't function properly.

The actress also shared that she can easily sleep for 14 hours straight, reports People magazine.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress told the ‘Wall Street Journal’, "Sleep is my number one priority in life."

She also explained that she doesn't have a scheduled wake-up time every day. Instead, she plans her sleep routine on a day-by-day basis.

"If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can," she said, quoted by People.

In addition to getting enough sleep, Dakota said she works out five days a week -- a mix of hot yoga, pilates and body weight training.

The actress also meditates twice every day.

"I do transcendental meditation," she continued. "I’ve been really into breathwork recently and that’s been helping me a lot with anxiety."

Mental health is something that the actress has not shied away from talking about.

In a 2020 interview with Marie Claire, Dakota opened up about dealing with depression since her teenage years.

"That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.' But I've learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don't pour out of me. I don't make it anyone else's problem," she told the outlet.

