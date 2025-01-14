Slovak PM Fico invites Zelensky to meet over gas transit dispute

Bratislava, Jan 14 Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico proposed holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss gas transit through Ukraine which was halted recently.

In an open letter posted on social media, Fico extended the invitation to Zelensky on Monday for a joint meeting on Slovak territory near the border between Slovakia and Ukraine "preferably as soon as possible," Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting will "create a good foundation for an open discussion" about gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries via Ukraine, and possible technical solutions in the wake of the expiration of the contract between the relevant Ukrainian and Russian companies on December 31, 2024, Fico noted.

Zelensky's decision not to renew the contract and stoppage in the gas transit to Slovakia on January 1, 2025, besides harming bilateral relations between Slovakia and Ukraine, also adversely affected the competitiveness of the European Union, an organisation that Kyiv is seeking membership, Fico said, adding that his perspective isn't unique within Europe.

Fico has threatened to cut electricity supplies to Ukraine and limit the support for Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia, after Kyiv's refusal to extend the gas transit contract.

The Slovak prime minister reiterated that Slovakia risks to lose 500 million euros ($510 million) in gas transit fees previously earned for transporting Russian gas through Ukraine to other European nations. Additionally, the halt is expected to drive up gas prices, exacerbating supply shortages.

Fico made a trip to Moscow at the end of last year, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fico told the local media on Sunday that Russia will honor its commitment to deliver natural gas to Slovakia in the coming months.

