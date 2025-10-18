Slovenians urge govt to curb rising brown bear population

Brezovica, Oct 18 Around 4,200 Slovenian citizens have signed a petition urging the government to take stronger measures to control the country's growing brown bear population, citing increasing encounters between bears and residents, local media reported.

The petition calls on the Ministry of Natural Resources and Spatial Planning to revise its current quota of 206 bears set for 2025-2026 to be fulfilled by the end of this year. The petitioners warned that the expanding bear population poses risks to human safety in rural areas.

"This petition was initiated in Rakitna, one of the areas with the highest number of human-bear conflicts this year. It was prepared in cooperation with professionals monitoring the bear population," said Gorazd Kovacic, the petition's first signatory.

Rakitna, a village about 25 km south of the capital Ljubljana, has reported frequent bear sightings, with animals often rummaging through trash bins for food. Similar incidents have been reported in other parts of the country.

"In many of these places, bears appear almost daily and have lost their fear of humans," Kovacic said.

Experts estimate Slovenia's bear population at about 950 animals, which could rise to 1,100 next year.

According to Tomaz Skrbinsek, a researcher at the University of Ljubljana's Biotechnical Faculty, Slovenia has one of the highest bear densities in the world, exceeding 50 bears per 100 square km in some areas.

Environmental groups argue that hunting is unnecessary since no human fatalities from bear encounters have been recorded in decades, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brown bears, or Ursus arctos, are a protected species in Slovenia, where forests cover about 60 per cent of the territory.

While brown bear population numbers are currently stable, they are considered a high priority in conservation. Given their dependence on large natural areas, brown bears are important management indicators for a number of other wildlife species. Brown bears also play important roles as predators who keep other animal populations in check. Additionally, they act as seed dispersers, helping to sustain their own environment.

