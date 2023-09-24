Small plane crashes in Greece; pilot killed

Athens, Sep 24 A small airplane crashed in Greece on Saturday, killing the pilot, who was the sole person on board, the media reported.

The incident happened near an air club of Thebes city to the north of Athens, Xinhua news agency reported citing Greek national broadcaster ERT.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed yet.

It is being said that the plane experienced some problems during take-off.

Authorities are investigating the reasons for the crash.

