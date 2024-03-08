Small plane loses contact in Indonesia

Jakarta, March 8 A small cargo plane lost contact while flying above in Indonesia's North Kalimantan province on Friday.

A search and rescue operation was underway, rescuer at the provincial search and rescue office Yohan Budi told Xinhua over phone.

A team of rescuers has been deployed with a helicopter from Tarakan town, heading to the area where the last communication was made, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Budi as saying.

The plane departed from the airport in Tarakan town of the province, and headed to Nunukan regency in the province, the rescuer said.

The plane should have already arrived at its destination Friday morning, but until now, it had not arrived, according to the rescuer.

Details are awaited.

