Small vegetable counter in Bhutan's Pema Gatshel contributing to local economy: Report

Thimphu [Bhutan], October 10 : The villagers and commuters in Khothagpa, Pema Gatshel, are greatly benefiting from a little vegetable sales booth established along the roadside. In addition to offering locally farmed, fresh fruit, it is also contributing to the local economy, Bhutan Live reported.

In 2018, the government built the sales counter for the Khothagpa dairy group.

Farmers have been cooperating with the Shumar dairy business since the group shut down the Khothakpa milk processing facility two years ago.

Then, a woman was given access to the counter by the Khothakpa dairy business.

According to Bhutan Live, from vegetables to fruits and dairy products, villagers sell all their produce to the women in the area. The installation of the sales counter, according to the locals, has resulted in a win-win situation for the operators, commuters, and villagers.

"As the counter is nearby, it has benefitted us. If not, we have to travel far to sell our produce," said a farmer, Singey Zangmo, Bhutan Live reported.

Whereas, in a separate statement, a commuter, Phuntsho T Namgay said, "As it is located along the Nganglam highway, we can buy the farm produce. We also used to bring our vegetables here to sell."

Quoting Yalang-Khothagpa Tshogpa, Bhutan Live reported that he has plans to propose the Gewog administration to expand the sales counter.

