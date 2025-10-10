Smuggling of ketamine filed, two arrested
By ANI | Updated: October 10, 2025 23:15 IST2025-10-10T23:11:42+5:302025-10-10T23:15:09+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 (ANI/TPS): Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit foiled the smuggling into Israel of ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 10 (ANI/TPS): Ben Gurion Airport's 747 Detective Unit foiled the smuggling into Israel of approximately eight kilograms of ketamine.
Two tourists in their 30s who arrived on a flight from England were arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.
The drugs were discovered hidden in bottles of shampoo. (ANI/TPS)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app