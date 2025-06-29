Smuggling of tons of vegetables, thousands of eggs, from Palestinian areas thwarted

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI/TPS): Inspectors from Israel's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security over the weekend thwarted two attempts to smuggle 24 tons of vegetables into Israel that originated in the areas of the Palestinian Authority (PA). In another operation, an attempt to smuggle over 75,000 eggs was thwarted.

In the first incident, inspectors at the a-Za'im crossing, near Jerusalem, identified a suspicious truck, in which they found 12 tons of vegetables on 24 pallets, including baby cucumbers, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and sweet peppers. An investigation revealed that the truck's driver had brought one pallet of baby cucumbers from Moshav Argaman in Israel, which he added to all the rest of the vegetables from a warehouse in the PA for marketing in Israel. The truck was confiscated and the produce was sent for destruction by order of a government doctor from the Ministry of Agriculture.

In a second incident, also at the a-Za'im crossing, inspectors seized a truck loaded with 2,520 egg trays, including over 75,000 white, sealed eggs. The eggs were intended for marketing in the State of Israel. The truck was confiscated and all of the seized produce was seized and sent for destruction by order of a government doctor from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The Ministry warned not to purchase eggs from unregulated places, and ensure that there is a clear stamp with the name of the sorting institute and a proper expiration date. In addition, plant produce entering Israel in a regulated manner is inspected and inspected at border crossings by Ministry of Agriculture inspectors. This is to ensure that it does not carry pests, diseases, pesticide residues and other substances. (ANI/TPS)

