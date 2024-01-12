Social media heavyweights discuss key issues of creators at 1 Billion Followers Summit

Dubai [UAE], January 12 (ANI/WAM): There are more than 200 million content creators worldwide. However, only a tenth of the community, approximately two million, make USD 100,000 or more per year. So, what does it take to flourish in this field? Gurpreet Singh, co-founder of One Digital Entertainment, a company that grooms content creators and supports them on their journey, answered critical questions affirmatively during a panel discussion on day 2 of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai on Thursday.

"A content creator needs an editor, a businessman, a lawyer, a finance expert, and a PR machine, because content creation is not just about numbers; it is also about positioning and perception. While some manage to do all this on their own, they are exceptions. Most creators need a team to support them. Now, these teams are not just brokers; they are support systems that are part of the flourishing and tough times," he said.

But when is a good time to have a team? The answer truly lies with the individuals. "It can be day zero or when creators reach a certain threshold. Creators decide if and when they need like-minded people around them who are equally invested in them," he added.

Singh was speaking at the panel, 'What will companies spend on creators next year?'. His company, One Digital Entertainment, has four million creators on the platform.

Like Singh, Fabienne Fourquet, CEO of 2btube, Phil Ranta, CEO of Spree, and Omar Hmaidat, entrepreneur, CEO, and co-founder of Dmsgroupme, are strong advocates of building support networks and using them to accelerate growth in this burgeoning and competitive space.

"Creators can continue to invest their time in their craft, while all other peripheral needs and issues are taken care of by a support team or a talent manager," was the opinion put forth by Omar Hmaidat, entrepreneur, CEO, and co-founder of Dmsgroupme, during another panel discussion on the same day, titled, 'Should you have a talent manager?'

Panellist Rawaa Jallad has a different story, who has so far worked solo on her journey and amassed a fanbase of more than 2.6 million across social platforms. "I need a personal assistant, yes, but I am not sure about a talent manager or a team to help me in my work. I believe there are creators with entrepreneurial mindsets who can manage on their own."

Tackling one of the trickiest questions to date on when is a good time to quit full-time jobs for a career in content creation, two other panelists shared interesting insights. Nasser Al Aqil, with 7 million followers on social media, quit his full-time job as an engineer almost a year and half after posting his first story. "I had responsibilities, so I wanted to be sure before I took the plunge. The decision paid off. I now make about the same as the Vice-President of the firm I used to work for," he said during a discussion titled 'When should you leave your job?'

For Eman Sobhy, creator of the "What if Show" it was a brave dive into the world of content creation right after her third video went viral. "I am a bit of a risk-taker. So I quit my job sooner than later. I am happy with my journey so far, but I have to admit it is a struggle to maintain a stable income because of the changing nature of algorithms. My risk-taking mindset and 'what if' attitude have helped, and I am confident I will thrive in the future too. I have no plans to retire from this industry."

Organised by the first digital media institution of its kind in the Middle East, New Media Academy, 1 Billion Followers Summit is the UAE's premier hub for content creation, taking place on January 10-11, 2024, at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The largest event of its kind globally, the Summit brought together over 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe, including 100 expert speakers, to address and inspire over 1 billion people around the world and discuss new media's role in supporting economies and contributing to sustainable development agendas. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor