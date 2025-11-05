Socialist Mamdani breaks mandate: NYC gets first Muslim mayor, says will resist Trump's "intimidation"

New York [US], November 5 : With a night fused with the echoes of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's "tryst with destiny", the pulsating beats of "Dhoom Machale" and the loud cheers of the voters in New York, which surpassed two million for the first time since 1969, self-proclaimed Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani swept a historic victory as people gave their mandate in the The Big Apple, colouring it in the Democratic Blue, as the 34-year-old becomes New York's first Muslim mayor and the youngest leader in over a century.

Despite the looming "intimidation" from US President Donald Trump, the Assemblyman from Queens on Tuesday (local time) took the helm of the city, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo's independent bid and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a race that galvanised young voters and progressives.

Born in Uganda to acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, Mamdani clinched over a million votes, the most for any mayoral candidate in three decades.

As confetti rained down at his victory bash, Mamdani channelled his Indian roots with poetic flair, quoting Nehru's iconic independence eve address in 1947, the 'Tryst with Destiny'.

Speaking to his supporters, Mamdani cited Nehru's words, saying, "I'm reminded of Jawahar Lal Nehru's words. 'A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance.' Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision, not excuses."

Mamdani's victory is a feat to remember, as he is also the first South Asian immigrant to hold the office of Mayor of New York City.

According to The Hill, Mamdani, who ran as a Democrat, received 50.6 per cent of the votes with 1,036,051, followed by Cuomo at 41.7 per cent.

Addressing his supporters, Mamdani said that they had "toppled a political dynasty", as the celebratory moment amplified to the high-octane anthem "Dhoom Machale" from the 2004 Bollywood blockbuster Dhoom, which played in the background.

Mamdani ran on promises to confront economic inequality and cost-of-living issues, vowing rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilised units, affordable housing construction, free and faster bus service, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food costs, and tax hikes on the wealthy, CBS News reported.

The victory wasn't just a personal triumph; it was a seismic shift for a city grappling with sky-high rents and inequality.

Following his victory, Mamdani, in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" show, stated that the people of New York have spoken for affordability, justice, and progressive governance.

"The message is about transforming the most expensive city in the United States into one that's affordable for each and every New Yorker," he said.

Outlining his economic agenda, Mamdani highlighted measures to fund city reforms through fair taxation.

"We need to raise taxes on the top 1 per cent of New Yorkers earning over a million dollars a year by 2 per cent. Corporate taxes in New York State will also be increased to match New Jersey's, moving from 7.25 per cent to 11.5 per cent. Together, this raises about USD 9 billionenough to fund our economic and social agenda," he added, eyeing investments in universal childcare, free public buses, and rent freezes for stabilised apartments.

Mamdani's promise is a socialist surge in the world's financial capital, promising to "trump our city"a subtle dig at the man at the White House, who had been a staunch critic of the newly elected mayor.

Trump, who endorsed Cuomo days before polls closed and threatened to withhold federal funds from a Mamdani-led NYC, has vowed crackdowns reminiscent of his Portland playbook deploying the National Guard.

However, Mamdani didn't flinch. He shot back at the US President, saying, "I think that his threats are inevitable. I also know that it's time we actually call this for what it is. This has nothing to do with safety. It has to do with intimidation," during ABC's "Good Morning America" show.

He further called out Trump, stating, "If it was safety, President Trump would be threatening to deploy the National Guard to the top 10 states of crime, eight out of which are all Republican-led, but because of that party, he won't actually be doing so."

It was not just Mamdani who became "the first" in Tuesday's election in the US.

Several other candidates also broke new ground in the recently concluded elections, scripting history across key states, including Virginia, New Jersey and Michigan, with record-breaking victories and landmark firsts in state and local politics, CNN reported.

In Virginia, former US Representative Abigail Spanberger became the state's first female governor. A former CIA officer, Spanberger first entered Congress in 2018 by flipping a traditionally Republican-held district, defeating Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, who, if elected, would have become the first Black female governor in US history, as reported by CNN.

In New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, a US Representative and former Navy helicopter pilot, was elected as the state's first Democratic woman governor. The victory marks a historic shift, as the only other woman to hold the position, Christine Todd Whitman, was a Republican when elected in 1993, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, in another milestone for representation, Ghazala Hashmi, who immigrated to the US from India as a child, became the first Muslim American woman ever elected to statewide office in the United States after winning Virginia's lieutenant governor race.

Next in Detroit, City Council President Mary Sheffield also made history, becoming the city's first female mayor. Sheffield, who is African American, defeated megachurch pastor Solomon Kinloch in a closely watched contest. Her election follows the decision of three-term Mayor Mike Duggan not to seek re-election, as he chose instead to run as an independent for governor, CNN reported.

However, Mamdani's historic victory marks a significant moment for the city, reflecting both his policy priorities and symbolic milestone as the youngest, first Muslim, and first South Asian immigrant mayor of New York City.

