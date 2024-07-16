Soldier wounded in knife assault in Paris

Paris, July 16 A French soldier was attacked with a knife while patrolling Monday night at Paris' Gare de l'Est (East Train Station), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on his X account.

"A soldier from Operation Sentinelle was the victim of a stab wound while he was patrolling the Gare de l'Est station in Paris," Darmanin wrote.

The soldier is not in life-threatening condition, and the perpetrator was arrested immediately, he added.

The suspect is 40 years old, of French nationality, and known for serious psychiatric disorders, Xinhua news agency reported, citing French news channel BFMTV.

Paris is preparing for the grand opening of the Olympic Games on July 26 during which some 45,000 police officers and more than 10,000 soldiers of Operation Sentinelle will be deployed to ensure security.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor