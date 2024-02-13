Soldiers uncover booby-trapped tunnel in Jenin refugee camp

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 13 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces arrested 18 wanted Palestinian terror suspects during counterterror raids in Judea and Samaria on Monday night, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

Soldiers operating in the Jenin refugee camp discovered tunnel shafts booby-trapped with explosives. Three wanted Palestinians were arrested and troops seized illegal weapons.

In Qalqilya, where seven Palestinians were arrested, soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian man who tried to run them over.

In the village of Silwad, near Ramallah, soldiers arrested two wanted men and confiscated thousands of shekels earmarked for terror activity.

An arrest raid in the village of A-Ram lasted nine hours as security personnel interrogated dozens of suspects, seized weapons and other military equipment and arrested eight wanted Palestinians.

Israeli forces also confiscated illegal weapons in Hebron and Huwara.

No Israeli casualties were reported during the counter-terror operations.

Since October 7, about 3,100 wanted Palestinians have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, of whom more than 1,350 were associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

