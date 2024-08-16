Solidarity campaign in Switzerland calls for justice and protection of Tibetan rights

Geneva [Switzerland] August 16 : In a continued display of solidarity with the Tibetan people, a group of exiled Tibetan families residing in Switzerland has been tirelessly advocating for the rights and freedoms of Tibetans living under Chinese rule.

Their campaign, which began on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2012, persists with monthly protests in front of the United Nations Office in Geneva.

The campaign by the Tibet Solidarity Movement honours the memory of the 1.2 million Tibetans who lost their lives under Chinese domination and highlights the ongoing suffering of those still living in Tibet.

These activists stand in tribute to those who have committed the ultimate act of nonviolent civil disobedienceself-immolationin protest against the political repression, cultural assimilation, social discrimination, and environmental degradation enforced by the Chinese government.

Under the guise of development and goodwill, the Tibetan people have been systematically deprived of their fundamental rights.

"Nearly a million Tibetan children, aged four to eighteen, are forcibly enrolled in colonial boarding schools, isolating them from their families, language, and cultural heritage. Simultaneously, Tibetan language schools are being shut down, further eroding the national identity of the Tibetan people", Tibet Solidarity Movement said in a statement.

The group has issued a series of urgent appeals, demanding international action to save Tibet.

They call for the implementation of United Nations resolutions on Tibet, adopted in 1959, 1961, and 1965, to restore freedom and peace in the region.

They also urge international bodies to support the return of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Tibet.

Activists are also demanding an end to the massive environmental destruction in Tibet, which includes deforestation, overgrasing, uncontrolled mining, and the dumping of nuclear waste.

They emphasise the need to protect Tibet's fragile ecosystem, often referred to as the "Third Pole" and "Water Tower of Asia."

Their demands also include the release of political prisoners, investigation into the suppression of religious and cultural freedoms, closure of colonial boarding schools, and the establishment of a UN fact-finding mission.

Additionally, they urge the Chinese government to engage in substantive negotiations with representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to resolve the Tibet issue peacefully and respect the rights of all its citizens, including Tibetans, Southern Mongolians, and Uighurs, in line with international obligations.

The exiled Tibetan community in Switzerland remains steadfast in their commitment to this cause, emphasizing that the world can no longer turn a blind eye to the violence and lies of authoritarian regimes.

They urge the international community to act decisively before it's too late, to protect the children of Tibet and preserve the unique identity and culture of the Tibetan people.

"Save Tibet before it's too late," their message resonates, as they continue their peaceful but determined campaign for justice and freedom.

