Solidarity marches to peaceful protests; Hindus world over stand in Israel's support

New Delhi, Oct 11 Hindus from across US, UK, Canada and Australia have slammed the brutal wave of terror and violence unleashed by the Hamas militant group in Israel and urged their governments to take firm action against the war criminals.

Israel has been left reeling by Hamas's unprecedented attack that has left thousands dead on both sides, and the fatalities are expected to rise with the conflict entering its fifth day on Wednesday.

In a display of solidarity, Hindu and Jewish communities across Canada turned up in sizable numbers for a protest march in Toronto, condemning the Hamas attacks that have been called by many as 'Israel's 9/11 moment'.

The march called by the Canadian Hindu Forum saw the two communities peacefully marching along, holding Indian and Israeli flags, according to videos shared on X on Tuesday.

A peaceful rally was also held in Chicago by Indian-Americans to express solidarity with Israel.

“Terrorism is not only an Israel issue, it's an ongoing humanitarian issue. It must be stopped before it gets too late!” members of the India-American community said in a statement.

Strongly condemning the acts against innocent civilians, US-based advocacy organisation, Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), said they stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in their mourning of the loss of innocent lives.

"Violence, especially one that targets innocents, that exults in the degradation of women should never be tolerated by any civil society. We stand with the Jewish community in their mourning of the loss of innocent lives. May peace break out in a thousand different forms," CoHNA said in a statement.

On behalf of Hindus in Britain, the Insight UK group expressed its unequivocal condemnation of the violence against women, children and elderly by Hamas terrorists.

"The world once again witnessed the brutality of Islamists on innocent women, children and the elderly, including the abduction of children and the use of mass rapes as a weapon of war against Israelis. The victims of the terror attacks included men, women and children from Thailand, Nepal, India and beyond," Insight UK said in a statement.

"As members of minority communities ourselves, we empathise deeply with the plight of the Jewish people in facing such hatred and violence. We support the right of Israel to defend itself and its citizens against such brutal acts of terror," it said.

The British advocacy group also called upon the UK government and authorities to take firm action against anti-semitism seen on the streets, in politics, academia and the media in the country.

"Now more than ever, the voices of moderation must come together to isolate the Islamist terrorists and work towards building bridges of understanding between communities. To this end, we extend our full support and solidarity to the Israeli and Jewish communities during this difficult time," it said.

The Hindu Council of Australia said that the community in the country is watching with pain the horror inflicted on innocent Israeli citizens.

"We call upon the Australian government to pursue all avenues available to it including the UN to ensure that these war criminals are identified, prosecuted and punished," the Council said in a statement.

According to Israeli sources, between 50 and 100 members of the Israeli forces and civilians, including women and children, have been captured and forcibly taken into Gaza.

Palestinian armed groups in Gaza claim to have captured and forcibly taken over 150 people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor