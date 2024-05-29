Solomon Islands University says 'thank-you India' after receiving Tata buses

Honiara (Solomon Islands), May 29 The Solomon Islands National University (SINU) on Wednesday thanked India for its "generous contribution" of donating Tata buses to the southwestern Pacific Ocean nation, saying it will significantly enhance the mobility and accessibility for its staff and students across three campuses.

Last year, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted 20 Tata buses worth $1 million for use by the National Hosting Authority during the Pacific Games for transporting sporting contingents from camps to games venues.

On Wednesday, the country's Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele handed over the buses to various organisations - including educational institutions, city council, and local police force - in a ceremony held at the National Stadium.

Solomon Islands National University received three Tata buses, which can carry 31 passengers and have handles for additional passengers.

"This generous contribution from the Government of India, facilitated by the Solomon Islands Government and the National Hosting Authority, exemplifies the lasting positive impact of the Pacific Games. These buses will not only improve our daily operations but also foster a greater sense of unity and convenience within our University community," said SINU Vice Chancellor Transform Aqorau.

India's warm gesture has been appreciated by the Manele government which considers it as yet another symbol of friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to address common goals.

"Felicitations to SINU for making best use of the made-in-India Tata Motors buses. This is a testament to the warm bilateral ties between India and Solomon Islands and our development partnership in education, capacity-building," the High Commission of India in Papua New Guinea posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor