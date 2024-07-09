"Solutions are not possible on battlegrounds": PM Modi calls peace 'most important' for future generations

Moscow [Russia], July 9 : Calling peace "most important" for future generations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is no solution on the battlefield and added that peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets.

During his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi said, "As a friend, I have always said that for the bright future of our coming generations, peace is of utmost importance. But I also know that solutions are not possible on battlegrounds. Amid bombs, guns and bullets, solutions and peace talks do not succeed. We will have to follow the path to peace only through talks."

It is PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in 2022. India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between India and Russia but continued to purchase Russian oil.

PM Modi said that everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. He further stated that it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children are dying.

PM Modi said, "Be it war, conflicts, terror attacks - everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is loss of lives. But when innocent children are murdered, when we see innocent children dying, it is heart-wrenching. That pain is immense. I also held a detailed discussion with you over this."

He noted that the talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. However, the entire world is focused on his visit to Russia.

PM Modi said, "The bilateral talks between the two nations have been going on for 25 years. We have met 22 times. This is such a meeting that the focus of the entire world is on this visit of mine. The entire world is drawing out different meanings of this visit."

Speaking about his meeting with Putin at the President's House, PM Modi stated, "You invited me to your residence and as a true friend, we stayed together for 4-5 hours and talked about many issues. I was happy that we were able to discuss our thoughts about Ukraine with an open mind and with great respect. We tried to respectfully understand each other's thoughts."

Recalling his past meetings with Putin, PM Modi said, "I have had ties with Russia as well as you since the past 2.5 decades. In about 10 years, we have met 17 times. In the last 25 years, we have had around 22 bilateral meetings. This reflects the depth of our relations."

Noting that terrorism is "horrible and disgusting", PM Modi highlighted India has been facing the menace for over 40 years and said that he can imagine "how deep the pain is" when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan. He condemned all kinds of terrorism during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In the last 40-50 years, India has been facing terrorism. How horrible and disgusting terrorism is, we have been facing for the last 40 years. So, when terror incidents occurred in Moscow, when terror incidents occurred in Dagestan, I can imagine how deep its pain would be. I strongly condemn all kinds of terrorism," PM Modi said.

On Monday, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held an informal meeting at President's House. Putin welcomed PM Modi and the two leaders shared a warm hug before proceeding to hold the meeting.

In a friendly gesture, Putin took PM Modi on a ride in his electric car around his residence, Novo-Ogaryovo. The Russian Embassy in India shared a video of the two leaders enjoying the drive, which followed a conversation between them.

On Tuesday, PM Modi along with Russian President Putin visited the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, accompanied the two leaders, during the visit at Rosatom Pavilion.

Putin welcomed PM Modi at the venue and the two leaders warmly greeted each other. The two leaders then took a tour of the Rosatom Pavilion at VDNKH. PM Modi was seen interacting with the officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Russia, laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice and indomitable human courage."

PM Modi also addressed the Indian community in Moscow. He spoke about the ties between India and Russia and the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening them. He also announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg.

"Strengthening bonds with our own! PM @narendramodi interacted with the Indian community in Russia today. PM shared his thoughts on 's rising global profile and its perception as a 'Vishwa Bandhu'. He appreciated the community for being a strong pillar of bilateral ties between India and Russia. PM announced the opening of Indian Consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg," Jaiswal posted on X.

The Prime Minister stressed the ties between India and Russia are giving new energy to Global Prosperity. He also praised the Indian community for giving new heights to the ties between India and Russia.

Speaking about the special relationship between India and Russia, PM Modi said, "I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to give new energy to Global Prosperity. All of you present here are giving new heights to the relations between India and Russia. You have contributed to Russian society with your hard work and honesty. I have Kayal (admired) the unique relationship between India and Russia for decades."

Terming Russia as India's trusted friend, PM Modi noted that the ties between the two countries have always remained warm. He stated that the India-Russia relationship is built on a strong foundation of mutual trust and respect.

PM Modi arrived in Moscow for an official visit on Monday where he was received by Russia's First Deputy PM Denis Manturov at the airport. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and the Indian community gave PM Modi a warm welcome at the hotel. After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will travel to Austria.

