Somalia: 32 killed, 63 wounded in terrorist attack in capital

Mogadishu, Aug 3 At least 32 people were killed, and 63 others injured, in a suicide bombing and gunfire attack conducted by al-Shabab militants at a beachside hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the local authorities confirmed on Saturday

Addressing the media persons, Somali Police Spokesperson Abdifatah Adan said that five terrorists and a suicide bomber were killed by the security forces.

Additionally, the security forces have evacuated the civilians trapped in the hotel and defused an explosive-laden car parked in the area. The investigations and monitoring continue, the police added.

Condemning the attack in a post on X, Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said, "I send my deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of those who were martyred in these blasts."

"The fact that the terrorist attack coincides with this night when the beach is the most congested shows the hostility of the terrorists to the Somali people," he added.

Additionally, the Somali PM urged the national forces and the public to increase vigilance, cooperation, and effort to prevent the recurrence of such "barbaric attacks."

According to the police, the insurgent group 'al-Shabab', formed in the early 2000s, is responsible for the attack.

Later, this claim was confirmed by the group through their official radio channel.

The militant group has repeatedly targeted this area since October 2022, when twin vehicle bombs killed over 100 near the busy area.

