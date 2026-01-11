Somalia defence minister alleges Israel plan to relocate Palestinians to Somaliland

Mogadishu [Somalia], January 11 : Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi alleged that Israel is working on a plan to forcibly move Palestinians to the breakaway region of Somaliland, describing the reported move as a "serious violation" of international law, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to Al Jazeera on Saturday, Fiqi claimed Somalia has "confirmed information that Israel has a plan to transfer Palestinians and to send them to [Somaliland]".

The report said the comments came amid long-standing concerns voiced by Somali officials over the possibility of Palestinians being forcibly expelled from Gaza to Somaliland, allegations denied by both Israel and Somaliland.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but has not received United Nations recognition. Al Jazeera reported that Israel's decision in December made it the first country to recognise Somaliland as independent.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Israel's Channel 14 last week that the forcible displacement of Palestinians to Somaliland "was not part of our agreement".

"I think we have a lot of topics in the field of politics, security, development, and others that we will advance with Somaliland. And I can say this is not part of our agreement," Saar said.

According to Al Jazeera, neither Israeli nor Somaliland officials have disclosed further details on the terms of the recognition since the announcement. A Somaliland source close to the government also denied that relocating Palestinians was included in any understanding, the report said.

Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud earlier told Al Jazeera that Somaliland had accepted Israel's three conditions: the resettlement of Palestinians, the establishment of a military base on the coast of the Gulf of Aden, and joining the Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel.

Fiqi called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to revoke diplomatic recognition of the "separatist region", calling the move a "direct attack" on Somalia's sovereignty.

He further alleged that Israel's recognition of Somaliland aligned with a broader strategy of weakening and fragmenting states in the region.

"Israel has long had goals and plans to divide countries maybe for 20 years and it wants to divide the map of the Middle East and control its countries. This is why they found this separatist group in northwestern Somalia," Fiqi told Al Jazeera.

Fiqi also accused Israel of trying to establish a military base at the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, linking the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, saying Israel "wants to create a military base to destabilise the region".

Al Jazeera reported that a Somaliland official acknowledged such discussions were underway, contradicting earlier denials from Somaliland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The report added that Deqa Qasim told Israel's Channel 12 that an Israeli military base is "on the table and being discussed", though any such step would depend on agreed terms.

Houthi leaders have said they would regard any Israeli presence in Somaliland as a threat and a possible military target.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known locally as Cirro, sought to calm concerns among neighbouring countries, saying Israel's recognition of Somaliland was not aimed against any state, during a speech welcoming the establishment of relations.

When Saar visited Hargeisa last week, a Somaliland readout said security was among the issues discussed during the meeting, according to the report.

The visit prompted condemnation from 22 countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), whose joint statement described Saar's January 6 trip as a "clear violation" of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Al Jazeera reported.

Fiqi's remarks came amid continuing international criticism over Netanyahu's decision in December to recognise Somaliland, a breakaway part of Somalia in the northwest.

On Saturday, the 57-member OIC held an extraordinary summit in Saudi Arabia focused on Israel's recognition of Somaliland, adopting two resolutions, one condemning the move and another backing Palestine, Al Jazeera reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told TRT Haber that Turkiye and other Muslim countries coordinated efforts to prevent additional states from recognising Somaliland, indicating that other countries had been considering the move.

On Friday, President Mohamud appealed in a national address for Somaliland's leaders to engage in talks with Mogadishu and reconsider their approach. He said broader recognition would not be possible without Somalia's consent and would leave Somaliland in diplomatic limbo if separation remained the chosen path.

