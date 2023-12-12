Some American hostages' families claim they were not invited to Hanukkah reception at White House

Washington, DC [US], December 12 : Several family members of US citizens believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas, weren't invited to the Hanukkah reception at the White House on Monday night, as per the father of a 19-year-old missing Israeli American, CNN reported.

The citizens had reportedly asked to attend the Hanukkah reception.

Ruby Chen, whose son Itay is a reservist missing since Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, said a number of the families of American hostages were in Washington, DC, this week and had reached out to the White House asking to attend the reception but were not invited.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

The reception was held by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden to celebrate the fifth night of Hanukkah. It featured some 800 guests, according to the White House, including Holocaust survivors, lawmakers and various Jewish leaders.

At the event, Biden talked about the work his administration has been doing to try to secure the release of the remaining hostages and get humanitarian aid into Gaza. He said he had spent "probably up to 20 hours" working with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on both fronts.

"There's a whole range of things going on now that are really very, very difficult," Biden said. "We've gotten more than 100 hostages out and we're not going to stop till we get every one of them home."

As per the White House, there are still seven American men and one woman unaccounted for since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war. Four Americansa 4-year-old girl and three womenhave been released.

After formal hostage negotiations that had been taking place in Doha, Qatar, fell apart, the Biden administration continues to be in close contact with their Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts about ways to get more hostages out, according to officials, as per CNN.

Since the beginning of the Israel Hamas war, families of the missing Americans have had opportunities to speak or meet with the president, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But as CNN had previously reported, the seeming lack of progress on this front is fueling the families' anxiety. Some of the families have called on the White House to consider making a side deal with Hamas that focuses on just the American hostages and have even floated the idea of cutting the Israeli government out of initial negotiations altogether.

Multiple families told CNN that while they felt supported by the Biden administration's outreach and support so far, the Israeli government has, in stark contrast, been minimally engaged.

